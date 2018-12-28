× Kroger recalling shrimp products due to ‘potential health hazard’

MILWAUKEE — Kroger is recalling shrimp products due to a potential health hazard.

According to the company, the product may be under-cooked, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.

This recall affects Kroger stores located in central and northwest Ohio, the northwestern Virginia panhandle, and Michigan.

The products can be returned to the store for a full refund. Consumers may contact: Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.

CLICK HERE for a list of recalled products.