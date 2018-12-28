NYC utility probes electric flash that lit sky in eerie blue

NEW YORK — Electric utility Con Edison was working Friday to figure out what caused a high-voltage equipment failure that unleashed an otherworldly flash of bright blue light in the night sky over New York City.

The event Thursday caused power outages, briefly grounded flights at LaGuardia airport and filled social media feeds with eerie photos, questions and jokes, to the point that even the New York Police Department tweeted there was “no evidence of extraterrestrial activity.”

Transformer explodes at Con Edison power plant in New York https://t.co/8mULB2sfiB pic.twitter.com/zolbgGMD5K — CNN (@CNN) December 28, 2018

While Con Ed initially described a “brief electrical fire” at a power substation in the Astoria section of Queens, spokesman Bob McGee said Friday that what happened was an electrical flash after a malfunction involving 20-foot-high (6-meter-high) equipment with cables carrying 138,000 volts. By comparison, a standard U.S. household gets 120-volt service.

“It was like a lightning bolt, essentially,” McGee said.

Substations transform electricity that comes in from power plants at high voltage down to lower voltage levels, and send it on for use.

Power Surge at the ConEd facility in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/Iehisp2klj — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018

Normally, a circuit-breaker-like device intervenes and quickly cuts off power to the affected equipment if there’s an electrical fault, but that apparently didn’t happen Thursday, he said. Instead, the electricity kept cycling through, causing the flash.

Across much of the nation’s most populous city, people looked up around 9:12 p.m. to see a pulsing orb of blue light that lasted a minute or more in the sky over Queens, casting the skyline into a strange silhouette.

“It was pitch black outside, and then suddenly the whole side of the eastern sky was lighting up and changing colors,” said Madeleine Frank Reeves, who saw the lights from her Upper West Side apartment.

Onlookers invoked supernatural and sci-fi screen classics — “Ghostbusters,” ”Independence Day,” ”Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and more. There was, of course, a hashtag — #alieninvasion — and a tongue-in-cheek take on a real scientific phenomenon: the “Astoria Borealis.”

Explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. TL-117 confirming a fire at the facility pic.twitter.com/7g3vCmCQJx — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018

Witnesses’ video showed plumes of smoke pouring from a piece of equipment at the substation, and nearby residents reported hearing banging or roaring sounds. Those likely were caused by the electrical arc going to the ground, McGee said.

The arc subsided on its own, he said. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, power flickered or went out at least briefly around northern Queens. Although LaGuardia has backup power, outages closed parts of the airport and affected some subway service; both were back up and running by 11:30 p.m.

McGee didn’t immediately have information on whether there had been any recent problems with or repairs to the equipment that failed.

The utility will examine instrument readings to try to pinpoint the cause of the malfunction, he said.

Thursday wasn’t the first time a substation power problem has illuminated the city’s skies with a strange glow. Superstorm Sandy flooded a Con Ed substation in 2012, a producing a great, greenish flash and plunging a swath of Manhattan into darkness.