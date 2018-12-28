× Packers’ Davante Adams questionable for Lions game

GREEN BAY — Packers receiver Davante Adams is questionable for Green Bay’s season finale against the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury.

Adams missed the first two days of practice this week, though he did say that he was optimistic that would be able to play. Adams needs to two catches and 134 yards receiving to set single-season franchise marks in each category.

Other key players listed as questionable for Green Bay include cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), left tackle David Bakhtiari (hip) and left guard Lane Taylor (knee).

Receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) and linebacker Clay Matthews (back) are expected to play after coming off the injury report.

For the Lions, receiver Kenny Golladay is questionable with a chest injury, while running back LeGarrette Blount is questionable with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison is also questionable with an ankle injury.