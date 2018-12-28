× Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign needs your help to reach $3.8M goal

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is nearing its goal. Officials said in a news release that as of Dec. 26, the community has generously donated $2,732,830. The campaign goal is $3.8 million.

While the Salvation Army’s bell ringers stopped collecting donations on Dec. 24, the campaign will run until Jan. 15, 2019.

How you can help:

By mail, send in a check: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text “Milwaukee” to 41444

Donate online at http://salar.my/mkegives

Officials say Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and School Supplies Program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, the Emergency Lodge and three food pantries.