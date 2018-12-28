Still have family in town for the holidays? Some sweet treats for breakfast and brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you still have family in town for the holidays -- impress them with this delicious brunch recipe. Mike Kischer and Andrew Fosticz from The Cheesecake Factory join FOX6 WakeUp to make peanut butter and banana waffles.

Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

3 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Butter, melted

4 oz. Peanut Butter Cream

4 ea. Bananas, sliced 1/4” thick

4 oz. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

4 oz. Almond Toffee Brickle Pieces*

2 tsps. Powdered Sugar

• Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions.

• Place the flour, baking powder sugar and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

• Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and melted butter into the bowl with buttermilk.

• Add the flour mix into the buttermilk stirring gently to incorporate. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

• Apply a very small amount of non-stick cooking spray to the waffle iron. Ladle the batter into the iron. Following manufacturer’s instructions, cook waffles until they turn a deep golden brown and are very crispy.

• Place one waffle onto each serving plate and top with peanut butter cream, banana, and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread.

• Sprinkle the Almond Toffee Brickle Pieces and powdered sugar over the waffles.

Serves: 4 (1 waffle each)

*Almond Toffee Brickle are available at most major grocery stores.