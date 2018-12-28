Still have family in town for the holidays? Some sweet treats for breakfast and brunch

MILWAUKEE -- If you still have family in town for the holidays -- impress them with this delicious brunch recipe. Mike Kischer and Andrew Fosticz from The Cheesecake Factory join FOX6 WakeUp to make peanut butter and banana waffles.
Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle
- 1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 Tbl. Baking Powder
- 4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar
- 1 tsp. Kosher Salt
- 2 cups Buttermilk
- 3 ea. Eggs
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
- 2 Tbls. Butter, melted
- 4 oz. Peanut Butter Cream
- 4 ea. Bananas, sliced 1/4” thick
- 4 oz. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
- 4 oz. Almond Toffee Brickle Pieces*
- 2 tsps. Powdered Sugar
• Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions.
• Place the flour, baking powder sugar and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.
• Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and melted butter into the bowl with buttermilk.
• Add the flour mix into the buttermilk stirring gently to incorporate. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.
• Apply a very small amount of non-stick cooking spray to the waffle iron. Ladle the batter into the iron. Following manufacturer’s instructions, cook waffles until they turn a deep golden brown and are very crispy.
• Place one waffle onto each serving plate and top with peanut butter cream, banana, and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread.
• Sprinkle the Almond Toffee Brickle Pieces and powdered sugar over the waffles.
Serves: 4 (1 waffle each)
*Almond Toffee Brickle are available at most major grocery stores.