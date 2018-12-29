Milwaukee police seek help locating missing man Michael Proffitt

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. Michael NMN Proffitt is described as black, male, age 63. He’s around 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

Proffitt was last seen near Juneau and 9th St. around 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28. He was last seen wearing a blue/green skull cap, blue/green hooded sweatshirt, blue/green sweatpants and blue/green tennis shoes.

Anyone with information as to Proffitt’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Milwaukee police.