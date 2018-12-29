× School bus driver buys Christmas presents for every child on his bus

DALLAS — A Texas school bus driver is receiving plenty of online attention after buying Christmas presents for every child on his bus.

According to a Facebook post by Lake Highlands Elementary, bus driver Curtis Jenkins asked every kid on the bus what they wanted for Christmas. He and his wife then purchased all the items on the children’s wish lists — including a bike!

“This reminds us how much good there is in the world, and how much we should all strive to be a little more like Curtis,” said the post.