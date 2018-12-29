Scrooge Holiday Floral Show puts a fresh twist on “A Christmas Carol” at the Domes

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate the reason for the season at the Mitchell Park Domes with their Scrooge Holiday Floral Show.

About Scrooge Holiday Floral Show

The "Scrooooge" holiday floral show follows the story line of Charles Dickens "The Christmas Carol". The colors of the poinsettias range from 'Candlelight White' (for the winter setting of the story), dark red (to be on the more grim side of things) and gold (for the celebratory parts of the story).

The trees are inspired by the 4 ghosts that visit Ebenezer Scrooge; Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas 'Past', 'Present' and 'Yet to come'. The 5th tree is Tiny Tim's family Christmas tree. In addition to the poinsettias the show includes classic holiday plant staples like Amaryllis, Cyclamen and Dusty Miller.