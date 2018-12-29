Woman dead after fatal crash near 16th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE — A woman is dead after a fatal crash that happened early morning Saturday, Dec. 29.

According to officials, the driver of an Infinity lost control of the car as it traveled north on the 16th St. viaduct. The car crossed the center line and slid directly into the path of a Jeep that was traveling south on N. 16th St. The two cars collided near N. 16th and Clybourn.

The driver of the Infinity, a 25-year-old male, was seriously injured from the accident and transported to a nearby hospital. An adult female passenger from the Infinity was critically injured. Despite lifesaving efforts, she died at the scene of the accident.

Four occupants, including the driver from the Jeep, were injured. Three males, ages 25, 24 and 21, and one 21-year-old female were all transported to a nearby hospital.