× Convicted sex offender to live in home on Highland Drive in Port Washington upon release Jan. 1

PORT WASHINGTON — Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Dec. 30 alerted the public to the release of a convicted sex offender — who will be living at a home on Highland Drive near Wisconsin Street in Port Washington upon his release on Jan. 1.

According to sheriff’s officials, John Favel, 34, was convicted in 2003 for repeated acts of sexual assault of a child and second degree sexual assault of a child. The victim in this case was a 15-year-old female acquaintance.

After serving the prison sentence imposed by the courts, Favel must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and he’ll be on GPS monitoring for life. He was required to submit to face-to-face registration with law enforcement upon his release.

Sheriff’s officials noted his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

He cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, and cannot visit bars, taverns or liquor stores, nor possess or consume alcohol or drugs. He is to have no contact with his victim(s).

Favel was described by sheriff’s officials as a man, white, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes — along with numerous scars, piercings and tattoos.