Daughters gift dad teddy bear that plays a touching voicemail from his late mother

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two North Carolina sisters gave their dad a surprise of a lifetime this Christmas — an ordinary teddy bear with a sweet surprise inside.

Twitter user @meliatinnin posted a tweet about her father, saying, “My dad refuses to get an iPhone because a voicemail from his mom that passed away won’t transfer from an Android. So, me and my sister put it in a bear. Merry Christmas, Dad.”

my dad refuses to get an iphone because a voicemail from his mom that passed away won’t transfer from an android, so me and my sister put it in a bear. merry christmas dad pic.twitter.com/m1yOOawWO9 — melia (@meliatinnin) December 25, 2018

The man is overcome with emotion as soon as he presses the bear’s paw and hears his mother’s voice again — he’s nearly brought to tears as he cradles the plush bear in his arms. The viral tweet has been retweeted nearly 115,000 times, and the video has over 8 million views. Too cute!