Home/road opponents set for Packers 2019 season; Green Bay picks 12th in NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — Officials with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 30 released the list of opponents for the 2019 NFL season. The Packers will have the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to Packers.com, the NFL’s schedule rotation pits each division against another NFC and AFC division each season. NFC North teams will face each of the teams in the NFC East and AFC West in 2019. Along with the six in-division matchups, the Packers also will play two intraconference games determined by 2018 season standings.

Based on Green Bay’s third-place finish in the NFC North, the last two teams to be locked into next year’s slate were Carolina and San Francisco, based on their third-place finishes in the NFC South and NFC West, respectively.

After Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay’s 6-9-1 record also settled their draft position for 2019. The Packers will be picking 12th in the 2019 NFL Draft, in addition to owning an additional first-round pick acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints during Round One of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Saints have clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, so depending on their fate in the postseason, the Packers would also have a pick between 28 and 32 in the opening round.