'Ice is never safe:' 2 people retrieved by rescue squad after falling through ice in Tichigan

TICHIGAN — Two people were rescued after a report of an ATV and driver through the ice in Tichigan on Sunday evening, Dec. 30.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

Officials with Tichigan Fire and Rescue said the report indicated an ATV and driver fell through the ice approximately 325 feet off-shore.

Upon the arrival of first responders, two people were found to be sitting on an argo that broke through the ice and was floating in the water. Both were uninjured.

Rescuers used an “ice rescue sled” to retrieve them and recover the vehicle.

Tichigan Fire and Rescue officials said: “As a reminder, ice is never safe.”