LAS VEGAS — A manicurist was killed in a parking lot when, according to police, a customer ran her over.

Police said the nail tech was trying to stop the customer from leaving without paying for service at the salon on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The employee confronted the customer in front of the store, and ended up getting run over — hit and dragged 50 feet.

The suspect then fled the scene. Her rental car was found nearby, but she was not.