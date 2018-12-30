Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Putin tells President Trump he’s open to meeting in New Year’s letter

Posted 10:47 am, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:31AM, December 30, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 20, 2018. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEXEI DRUZHININ/AFP/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade with Spain's King Felipe VI for a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 19, 2018. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. President Donald Trump in a New Year’s letter that the Kremlin is “open to dialogue” on the myriad issues hindering relations between their countries.

The Kremlin published a summary of Putin’s “greeting message” to President Trump on Sunday. The summary states the Russian leader wrote: “Russia-U.S. relations are the most important factor behind ensuring strategic stability and international security.”

President Trump canceled a formal meeting with Putin scheduled for Dec. 1 at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, tweeting “it would be best for all parties” given Russia’s seizure days earlier of three Ukrainian naval vessels.

Since then, the Kremlin has repeatedly said it is open to dialogue.

The message to President Trump was among dozens of holiday greetings Putin sent to other world leaders, each tailored to reflect a bilateral theme.