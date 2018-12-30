Recognize them? Police seek 2 men and a woman in Walgreens armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Walgreens store near 76th and Mill Road on Saturday, Dec. 29 around 7 a.m.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 21, standing 5’08”-5’09” tall with a thin build, weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a black winter cap, black mask, black shirt under a red shirt, black pants, black shoes and clear gloves. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Suspect #2: Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 21, standing 5’06”-5’07” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants, black shoes and black gloves. He was armed with a dark-colored handgun.

Suspect #3: Female, black, between the ages of 17 and 21, standing 5’05”-5’06” tall, with a slim build. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants, black shoes and black gloves.

According to police, the three suspects entered the store, brandished a handgun at a clerk and demanded money. After obtaining money, they fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.

43.134084 -88.005894