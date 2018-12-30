× Red Cross helping 8 people displaced by Brookfield house fire

BROOKFIELD — The Red Cross is providing assistance for 8 people who were displaced after a Brookfield house fire near Meadow and Emerald.

According to officials, the City of Brookfield Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire around 6:49 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene reported a well-involved second-floor fire with extension into other areas of the home.

Residents were able to evacuate prior to fire department arrival, and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.