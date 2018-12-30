Red Cross helping 8 people displaced by Brookfield house fire
BROOKFIELD — The Red Cross is providing assistance for 8 people who were displaced after a Brookfield house fire near Meadow and Emerald.
According to officials, the City of Brookfield Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire around 6:49 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene reported a well-involved second-floor fire with extension into other areas of the home.
Residents were able to evacuate prior to fire department arrival, and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
43.027003 -88.150429