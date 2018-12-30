‘Surprise!’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wins Christmas with new home for his mother, Ata

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won Christmas, and might be competing for “Son of the Year.”

The actor surprised his mom, Ata, with a new home for Christmas, capturing the heartwarming moment in a video posted to social media on Saturday, Dec. 29. The gift appeared to be a picture frame, and included a note.

Ata/Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The post on social media read as follows: