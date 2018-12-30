Top 6 Wisconsin sports stories of 2018: Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s firing No. 1

MILWAUKEE — 2018 will go down as one of the most dramatic years in Wisconsin sports history. With so many moments and events making headlines, we’ve narrowed them down — picking out the top six sports stories of the year.

No. 6

They were the shots seen and heard around the world. Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the national championship game — giving Notre Dame its first title since 2001. To get to the title game, Ogunbowale also made a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the national semifinal game.

Look for her to go very high in the WNBA Draft in 2019 after her senior season.

No. 5

From playoffs to pinstripes, the Wisconsin Badgers football season didn’t live up to its preseason hype or No. 4 ranking. Losing five games, including the axe to Minnesota, the Badgers ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl, where they beat Miami.

Jonathan Taylor, the Doak Walker Award winner, finished the season with more than 2,000 yards rushing, and the Badgers ended up at 8-5.

Heisman hype will be sure to follow in the 2019 campaign.

No. 4

Jerry Kramer entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame after decades of waiting.

The final piece of the Lombardi era to find his place in Canton, he did it with class and humility, finally donning a gold jacket alongside his Hall of Fame bust.

No. 3

The Milwaukee Bucks made a change on the bench, hiring Mike Budenholzer after letting Jason Kidd go. Under new leadership, the Bucks saw many more three-pointers falling, much better defense and an MVP front-runner in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Look for a playoff run in the coming year.

No. 2

The Milwaukee Brewers got to enjoy champagne and beer showers three times.

The Crew claimed the National League Central title, reaching the National League Championship Series, only to come up one game short of the World Series.

Christian Yelich would earn the National League MVP award after leading the Brewers back to the playoffs.

Next season will bring higher expectations for the Brew Crew.

No. 1

The disappointing season led to the firing of Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy after the Packers loss the Arizona at Lambeau Field.

Joe Philbin took over on an interim basis for the final four games, with the Packers failing to reach the postseason for a second straight year.

Players like Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb, among others, might have played their final game with the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 30 vs. the Lions at Lambeau Field — a 31-0 loss for the Packers.

Other notable moments in 2018 included the end of summer baseball for Wisconsin high schools, as all teams will play spring baseball in 2019 — the absence of a Wisconsin team in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998, and Steve Stricker was a vice-captain for the Ryder Cup team that lost to Europe.