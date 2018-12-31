× BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Noodles & Company dishing out free meals for donations

MILWAUKEE — The BloodCenter of Wisconsin and sponsor Noodles & Company are dishing out free meals for life-saving donations during National Blood Donor Month this January.

Throughout Jan. 2019, all attempting blood donors will receive a coupon redeemable for one free entrée when they donate at a BloodCenter of Wisconsin donor center or select community blood drive while supplies last.

Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially O negative blood donors who carry the universal blood type given to people in emergency situations.

The coupons are valid with a Coca-Cola Freestyle purchase and are redeemable through Noodles & Company’s mobile app only by Jan. 31, 2019.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or go online at versiti.org/BCW.