Briana the bovine, who escaped en route to the slaughterhouse, gives birth at sanctuary

WANTAGE, N.J. -- She escaped the slaughterhouse, looking to survive, and not only did she save herself, but Briana the bovine saved her baby too.

Briana gave birth on Saturday, Dec. 29 at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

She came to the sanctuary after she escaped a truck en route to the slaughterhouse -- leading police on a chase along the interstate. Apparently, no one knew she was pregnant.

"No -- I didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but things happen on their own time, right?" said Mike Stura, sanctuary owner.

Stura said Briana's calf was named "Winter." He said Winter was the first bovine born on the farm.