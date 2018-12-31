‘It gets really busy:’ Pettit Ice Center, Mitchell Park Domes popular spots on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The messy weather on New Year's Eve kept a lot of people indoors on Monday, Dec. 31, but thankfully there were two popular attractions for families to enjoy inside.

"This is a tradition. At least seven years," said Lynne Zygowski of Union Grove.

"It gets really busy on New Year's Eve. It must be a tradition for a lot of people," said Beth Cavett of Greenfield.

Cavett and Zygowski, sisters, made it a point to close out 2018 skating at the Pettit National Ice Center, and they weren't the only ones.

"This is fun because you don't have to worry about the elements outside," said Cavett.

It's a tradition they now enjoy with their own children.

"We thought 'our kids need to experience how fun it is to skate.' It gets really busy. When we got here, they were out of skate sizes for several people," said Zygowski.

Off the ice, the New Year's Eve event at the Mitchell Park Domes was another popular spot for families.

"It's our first time here, and we thought it would be a great experience for the kids," said Chris Vanderhoef.

Fire dancing and festive lighting captivated guests of all ages.

"The lights! The light shows definitely. It was fantastic," said Vanderhoef.

As for New Year's resolutions, some focused on making improvements in 2019.

"My resolution is to have a resolution!" said Zygowski.

"Probably lose a few pounds -- try and get on top of that," said Vanderhoef.

Both the Pettit National Ice Center and the Mitchell Park Domes would be open on New Year's Day if you're interested in checking things out!