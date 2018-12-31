× ‘It’s surreal:’ Family says Whirlpool refrigerator exploded in their kitchen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida family is grateful to be alive after they said their refrigerator exploded inside their home Saturday morning, Dec. 29.

The force was so powerful, it caused significant damage in several rooms. Luckily, Joshua Perez, their neighbor, heard the explosion and ran inside to help the family get out safely.

“I was in my room. I was asleep and I just heard the bang,” Mark Ligondie said.

Ligondie quickly ran from his bedroom to the kitchen. where moments before. his parents’ refrigerator in the West Palm Beach, Florida home exploded.

“There were fumes coming everywhere,” Ligondie said.

He said the odor was so strong it made his eyes sting.

“The fridge exploded, and if you look at this angle right here, it expanded and expanded so much it bent the metal of the stove,” Ligondie said.

The family’s 4-month-old Whirlpool refrigerator was in pieces, scattered throughout the kitchen and surrounding rooms.

Perez rushed over to help after hearing the loud bang and smoke alarm.

“Immediately I just see the smoke,” Perez said.

Luckily, no one was hurt. The fire department showed up and cleared the home.

“And for them to say ‘we’ve never seen this — this is something we have never seen in our life’ is kind of alarming,” Perez said.

Perez said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for all homeowners.

“I’ve actually scheduled an appointment already because of how nervous this has made me — just for general maintenance, and I think that’s something everyone should do,“ Perez said.

WPTV reached out to Whirlpool for comment. They are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Ligondie home was left with cracks in the ceiling and nearby walls, damage to the master bedroom door, and a bedroom window was missing.