MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday afternoon, Dec. 31 were called out to the scene of a homicide at 41st and Good Hope.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

The medical examiner said there was one victim — a man.

An investigation is ongoing.

This was the second homicide in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve. The first happened early Monday near 1st and Maple, where a man was killed.

So far today, MCMEO has responded to two homicides and four probable overdose deaths. Autopsies scheduled for Wednesday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) December 31, 2018