More gun violence: Man shot, killed near 1st and Maple in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, Dec. 31 on the city's south side.

According to police, around 1:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of 1st and Maple for a call of shots fired. Upon checking the area, a man was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Officers and the Milwaukee Fire Department performed lifesaving efforts, however, the victim died on the scene.

The motive and circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett along with members of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Office of Violence Prevention talked on Sunday, Dec. 30 about a decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings in the city in 2018.

The mayor, who was standing beside a chart, said the trends are clear. From 2011 through 2015, there were steady increases in the number of non-fatal shootings. Since then, the numbers have been dropping. In fact, there was a 17 percent decrease in homicides in 2018 -- and a 19 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings.

"My request is to the citizens of the city, and that is to please be engaged. Talk to your sons. Talk to your nephews. Talk to your grandsons, in particular, and let them know, no matter what the dispute is, you do not resort to violence," said Barrett.

Mayor Barrett said he called out men in particular because the large majority of the shootings involved men. He said illegal gun sales are also a big issue -- one he plans to tackle further in 2019.