Officials say body recovered from lagoon near Froedtert Hospital is Greenfield man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released on Monday, Dec. 31 the identity of a man whose body was recovered from a lagoon near Froedtert Hospital. They say the victim is Maxwell Beyer, 27, of Greenfield.

Detectives responded to the lagoon around 1:20 p.m. on Friday. Positive identification was made from fingerprints of the victim. Relatives were notified that afternoon.

An autopsy on Beyer is scheduled for Monday.