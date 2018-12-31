× Police: Man entered rental, sexually assaulted 49-year-old woman

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken into custody in Oceanside Monday morning, Dec. 31 after police said he entered a rental and sexually assaulted a woman.

The sexual assault happened around 4 a.m. on the 800 block of South Pacific Street in Oceanside, California.

According to police, the suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door.

Police said there were 20 people inside the three-story rental when the suspect walked in, got undressed and entered the victim’s bedroom.

The 49-year-old victim screamed after the man grabbed her, waking up the rest of the house.

Police said the suspect then ran into a closet and became pinned inside by other people inside the house.

Police arrived and took the man into custody.