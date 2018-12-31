× Police recover 175+ stolen catalytic converters from Detroit home; 1 person arrested

DETROIT, Mich. — The Warren Police Department announced Monday, Dec. 31 an investigation that led to the recovery of more than 175 stolen catalytic converters from a home in the Detroit area.

Warren Deputy Commissioner William Dwyer addressed media during a press conference Monday afternoon to detail the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect.

According to Dwyer, a search warrant was executed Monday in the city of Detroit. More than 175 stolen catalytic converters were recovered from a home in the 2600 block of Superior, which is located near Chene and the I-94 expressway. One person was arrested without incident.

Investigators said the arrest was the result of a one-month ongoing investigation, and well over 100 hours of physical surveillance by detectives outside the home.

The converters, which are emission control devices that contain precious metals, were located at the home and mostly inside a box truck on the property.

Dwyer said the thefts have become a growing issue in the metro Detroit area, adding that a converter can cost upwards of $500 to replace and can be stolen within minutes.

There have been hundreds of complaints regarding these thefts, Dwyer said.

The investigation is ongoing.