× Police: Woman admitted she told 12-year-old girl to jump from moving vehicle

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said she told a child to jump out of a moving vehicle on Monday morning, Dec. 31.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call at Franklin Road and US 301 North in reference to a child reportedly jumping from the front passenger seat of a four-door Cadillac that was being driven by a “related individual.”

The vehicle then drove away, leaving the 12-year-old girl behind.

When deputies arrived, they recovered the child, who was treated and released by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for minor injuries.

Deputies found the vehicle an hour later near 10905 Brigann Yard Way in Thonotosassa. The driver, 31-year-old Ashlee Crawford, admitted to telling the child to jump from the vehicle for “unknown reasons.”

Crawford was charged with child neglect and driving a vehicle with a suspended license and booked into jail.

Child Protection Division investigators took custody of the child.