× Racine police warn restaurant owners after several delivery drivers were robbed

RACINE — Racine police revealed on Monday, Dec. 31 that its officers have recently responded to several armed robberies of delivery drivers for restaurants.

As a result of these incidents, officials are urging restaurants to consider the following policies:

Calls from blocked phone lines, or calls from lines with no caller ID are not eligible for delivery (unless such numbers are from established or otherwise known customers)

During hours of darkness, restaurants should consider policies that require credit or debit card payment in advance

Drivers should avoid deliveries to homes that appear vacant or properties that have inadequate exterior lighting

Restaurants should always verify the legitimacy of orders placed through using the callback system

Drivers should carry limited cash and drivers should have access cell phones to call for emergency assistance if needed

Officials say suspicious circumstances, or suspected delivery driver setups should be immediately reported to via 911.