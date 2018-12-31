× Recall: Nearly 12,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage could contain metal bits

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of pounds of sausage products are being recalled because they might contain metal bits.

The USDA announced Monday, Dec. 31 that RL Zeigler Company recalled nearly 12,000 pounds of ready-to-eat Red Hot sausage products.

The recalled items include the 24-ounce plastic packages of “Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots” and “Extra Hot Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots.”

Both products were produced on Nov. 29, and have a “use by” date of Jan. 24, 2019.

The Alabama-based manufacturer said they investigated after they received complaints about the items. There supposedly have been no reports of any adverse reactions to the items.

Consumers who have these products should throw them away or return them to the store.