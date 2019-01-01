× 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after driver loses control on Highway 26 in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 31 in Fond du Lac County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 26 near Griffith Road in the Township of Rosendal.

It was determined that a southbound vehicle on Hwy 26, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Brandon, WI had lost control of her vehicle on the ice and snow covered roadway. Her vehicle spun and entered the northbound lane of traffic. A northbound vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old woman from Winneconne, WI stuck the southbound car.

The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 61-year-old woman was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A dog in the southbound vehicle was also injured in the crash and died.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation. Names of the involved drivers are also being held pending the investigation.