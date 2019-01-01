6-year-old struck in head by bullet when someone fired celebratory shots on NYE

OAKLAND, Calif. — A 6-year-old girl was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

It happened early Tuesday morning, Jan. 1 in Oakland, California.

Police said the girl was in the backyard of her home when someone fired a celebratory shot.

A family member took the 6-year-old to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

“I heard a lot of gunfire. It was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!’ And I told my husband, I said, ‘baby, we better get our butts in the house before we get hit. Somebody’s going to get hit,'” said Roxanne Perez, neighbor.

Officials said Tuesday the bullet remained in the girl’s head, and no arrests had been made.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.