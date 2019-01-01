9-year-old struck by stray bullet while watching TV just after midnight on New Year’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 9-year-old boy was awaiting surgery at the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 1 after he was struck by a stray bullet just after midnight.

His parents said he was sitting on the floor of their home on Griffing Road in Cleveland, watching TV when the heard the shots. Police said the family then hit the ground.

Doctors said the bullet entered his pinky finger, and then grazed his shoulder and chest. He was listed in serious condition.

Investigators found two rounds inside the family's living room.

Police said they have no suspects in this case.