× Baby New Year, Amel, born at Milwaukee hospital at 12:04 a.m.

MILWAUKEE — The first baby born in 2019 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee entered this world at 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

We would like you to meet Baby Amel. He is healthy — born weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz. and stretching 20 inches long.

Amel’s mother, Yolanda, tells FOX6 News the name was chosen because it means “hope” — and it is Amel’s father’s name.

Amel is Yolanda’s third child. Amel has a big sister, age 5, and big brother who turns 3 years old soon. They, too, were born at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

Officials say mom is doing well — feeling tired, excited and a bit overwhelmed. But everyone is happy and healthy.