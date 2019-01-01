Big waves, temps in 20s did not stop hundreds from taking plunge into Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of daring people braved temperatures in the mid 20s and gusting winds to take part in a New Year’s tradition in Milwaukee — a dash into Lake Michigan as part of the Polar Bear Club.

Waves were crashing onto the shores at Bradford Beach — but that did not get in the way of the holiday fun for those who had gathered. Despite water temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, people dashed in and dashed out quickly. Their mission then — to get as warm as possible, also quickly.

Before the people started plunging into the chilly waters of Lake Michigan, one couple tied the knot on the beach. Later, the groom sealed the deal — by taking his own Polar Bear plunge.