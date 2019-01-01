Birthday wish comes true: WWII veteran, Purple Heart recipient gets 50K+ cards for his 96th

FULLERTON, Calif. — A special birthday wish came true for a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient in California.

When Duane Sherman turned 96, he didn’t feel much like celebrating. Many of his friends have died, and his daughter said most of the mail he receives these days is bills.

About a month ahead of his birthday, she made a public request for people to drop a little something in the mail for her dad — and there was an incredible response.

Sherman received about 50,000 birthday cards from all 50 states and about 10 other countries.

He also got a visit on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 U.S. Navy chiefs from San Diego, who talked with him about his military service.