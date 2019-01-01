‘Everything started swelling:’ Mysterious illness takes girl’s sense of taste, smell, sight — doctor’s baffled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Imagine feeling perfectly healthy one day, and ending up in the hospital with crippling pain and swelling the next. It's the dilemma facing a 15-year-old girl from Missouri -- and doctors are baffled.

According to WDAF, Jordyn Walker enjoyed a family cruise last summer. When she came back to the states, her medical nightmare began. It started with stomach pain and bloody stools.

"It just went haywire from there. Everything started swelling," Walker told WDAF.

Doctors in North Carolina ran tests and sent her home -- thinking it was a sinus infection. Ultimately, Walker lost her sense of taste and smell. That led to multiple specialist visits back home in Kansas City and tons of tests.

"Everything came back normal," Kendyll Walker, Jordyn's mom told WDAF.

The family was told it was a "one in a million" episode and that it probably would never happen again -- but two weeks before Christmas, 16 months after her initial ordeal, Walker's medical mystery came back with a vengeance.

"My whole face just turned purple and bruised and giant with blood," Walker said.

"It was terrifying to watch it happen all over again and knowing we couldn't do anything about it," Kendyll Walker said.

This time, Walker went to the ER at the University of Kansas Hospital. She ended up in the pediatric ICU. A 16-day hospitalization with more tests, medications, and two surgeries to reduce eye swelling followed -- but to date, doctors remain stumped.

"There's no answers. Nothing you can do," Kendyll Walker said.

While the cause for her strange symptoms remains unsolved, Walker has received one new diagnosis: permanent blindness.

"She won't get a chance to drive, or see her sisters get married like she wants so much," Kendyll Walker said.

The skilled archer and budding journalist knows things won't ever be quite the same, but Walker's outlook is determined and positive.

"I'm not going to let this stop me," Walker said.

Her mother said she's incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support.

"It makes you feel like you're not alone," Kendyll Walker said.

They're hopeful someone will find answers to finally help Jordyn Walker heal.

"If anybody has any idea what this could possibly be or what type of testing she could go through to get an answer, so this doesn’t happen again, we would be immensely grateful," Kendyll Walker said.

Jordyn Walker has an emergency kit to treat symptoms if they happen again, and her family is planning a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, hoping to get answers and a treatment plan.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com account set up to help Jordyn Walker and her family.