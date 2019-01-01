Good Samaritan struck by suspected drunk driver, killed when he stopped to help at crash scene

MONONA — A man died at the hospital after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver after stopping to help at the scene of a crash on New Year’s Eve.

Monona police said just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, police responded to a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Highway 12 eastbound near the bridge over the Yahara River.

A second vehicle stopped at the scene to assist with the first crash, and the driver of this vehicle was struck by a third vehicle — sustaining serious injuries. Police said he died shortly after arrival at the hospital. According to our partners at WMTV in Madison, the victim was a captain with the Lake Mills Fire Department.

The driver of the third vehicle remained at the scene, and was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Highway 12 eastbound was closed for about three hours.