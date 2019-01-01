‘Imagine that it’s 1981:’ A local yacht rock band is performing at The Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE -- Let us set the scene for you...image it's 1981 and people are rocking popped polo collars and boat shoes. Local yacht rock band "The Docksiders" joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of their upcoming show at The Pabst Theater.
About The Docksiders (website)
Imagine that it’s 1981 and you’re cruising the Atlantic shores of the Hamptons with your friends. Bikinis are fluorescent, polo collars are popped, and boat shoes are rocked sockless. In the background, your booming sound system is playing the soft-rock sounds of Olivia Newton-John, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, The Carpenters, and Air Supply. Keep summer alive by spending a night with The Docksiders – Yacht Rock at it’s finest!