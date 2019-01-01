Jumping Country is the ‘newest children’s inflatable playground and party venue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Grafton at Jumping Country -- the newest children's inflatable playground and party venue.

About Jumping Country (website)

Your Friends down under at JUMPING COUNTRY are excited to invite you to the newest children’s inflatable playground and party venue! Our outback is filled with giant inflatables, with exciting activities for all ages! All day admission to the facility is $13.50 per child with unlimited reentry! Our facility is designed for jumpers between the ages of 2 and 12. We also offer a variety of discount admission packages. Adults are free and must stay at Jumping Country with their children. We offer free WIFI with comfortable couches to work from.



We are excited to announce a new party option! Sunday mornings are now reserved for private parties! Reserve the entire facility for your child’s special day call us for more details. Whether you are interested in giant slides, obstacle courses, competitions, inflatable sport games, or just want to bounce, our giant outback playground is sure to have an inflatable perfect for your needs. We also have 3 private party rooms available for your use. Whether you want a party room for 8 or want to rent the entire facility, we are sure to have the space to accommodate your needs. We host parties for the entire greater Milwaukee area.



Guests are welcome to use the facility while parties are scheduled.