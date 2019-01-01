Kidnapped 6-year-old found unharmed after mother stabbed 30+ times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Police said a child was kidnapped after his mother was stabbed numerous times in Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday morning, Jan. 1.

Police were dispatched to Natick Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a woman covered in blood and screaming for help. They immediately began life-saving efforts.

According to police, the victim and her 6-year-old son were in a car with the suspect when she was stabbed. The suspect fled with the victim’s son, from a previous relationship.

A nationwide alert was placed on the vehicle's registration and the child was entered into a nationwide database as missing and endangered.

The child was found around 5:30 a.m. in Worcester, Massachusetts. The boy was unharmed, but brought to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect has not been located.

The woman suffered more than 30 stab wounds and had emergency surgery at the hospital. Police said she was in critical, but stable condition.