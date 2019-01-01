× Man plans to celebrate by firing gun at midnight, accidentally shoots himself

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — The Kansas City, Kansas police responded to a shooting overnight where a man accidentally shot himself.

Around midnight, Kansas City, Kansas police responded to the 900 block of S. 57th Terr.

A man wanted to celebrate New Year’s by grabbing his .22 caliber handgun and wanted to shoot it off in the air.

Instead, the man accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Authorities say that the man is going to recover.