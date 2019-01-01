Winter weather advisory for northern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 3 a.m. Tuesday
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Pictures: View & submit beautiful weather pictures in 2019

Posted 12:01 am, January 1, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Every single day, we hear from FOX6 News viewers who say they have a beautiful photo they would like to share on-air and online. Here is your chance to do so. Submit your snapshot by clicking the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button just below.

Photo Gallery

Submit your photo