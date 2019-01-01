Recognize these 2? Menomonee Falls police seek Target theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are looking to track down two people accused of stealing from a Target in Menomonee Falls. The theft happened on Monday, Dec. 31 at the Target located on Shady Lane in Menomonee Falls.

Police say around 2 p.m., two suspects — a man and woman — selected grocery items, clothing and a Samsung soundbar totaling about $370. When it was time to pay, officials say the male suspect said he forgot his money and went outside to go get it. The man moved his vehicle near the front of the store before going back inside.

Investigators say the man attempted to pay with a debit card but it was declined. As he continued trying his debit card, officials say the female suspect pushed the cart out of the store and loaded the merchandise into the vehicle.

According to police, after several more failed attempts to pay, the man claimed “he would go out into the parking lot to return the items that had not been paid for.” However, investigators say the man got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police describe the first suspect as a male, black, age 55-60, standing 6′ tall, weighing 200 pounds, bald with a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, tan pants and red shoes.

Police describe the second suspect as a female, black, age 50-60, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black parka with a fur-lined hood.

The two left in what officials say appears to be a silver Lincoln MKX with no license plates. The vehicle appeared to be missing half of the rear bumper, on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information related to this theft or the suspects in the attached photos is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.