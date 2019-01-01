Watch: Thief tries to steal bicycle from police station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Ore. -- Talk about a bold and not so smart move. Surveillance video captured a man trying to steal a bicycle from outside a police station.

It happened in Gladstone, Oregon.

The Gladstone Police Department, which is clearly written on the door, says the man walked up and tried to cut the lock off the bike.

About 30 seconds later, an officer came out and confronted the suspect and cuffed him.

So far, there is no word on the suspect's name or the charges he's facing.