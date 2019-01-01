Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are back together on the big screen

Posted 10:41 am, January 1, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are back together on the big screen in "Holmes and Watson." And while the movie may be a box officer blunder -- Gino assures us that the two are very runny in real life.