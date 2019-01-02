Caught on camera: MPD seeks help to identify suspected garage burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglarizing a garage near 45th and Lloyd in Milwaukee early on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Officials say the suspect approached the victim’s garage around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday -- and gained entry through an unlocked service door. The suspect obtained a red Yard Machine lawn mower valued at $200 and an Air Hawk PRO handheld air compressor valued at $50. Officials say the suspect exited the garage after obtaining the items -- and he fled north through the alley between 45th St. and 46th St. towards Garfield Ave.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 30-40 years old, medium build, short beard, last seen wearing unknown color winter jacket, unknown color pants, and backpack with two digital reflective stripes.

If you recognize this man or have information about this crime, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.