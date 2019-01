MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News on Wednesday, Jan. 2 got a look at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, with demolition moving along.

Crews were demolishing the 30-year-old building piece by piece.

The Milwaukee Bucks own the plot, and Bucks officials said once demo is done on the inside, they’ll move to the outside.

PHOTO GALLERY

It is expected to be finished by the summer of 2019.

Plans for what will fill the space haven’t been finalized.