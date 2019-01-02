Easy Chicken Parmesan recipe that will have you skipping the restaurant, dining in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to eat more meals at home this year? Chef Michael Feker has an easy recipe you can try. He joins Real Milwaukee to share his recipe for Organic Chicken Parmesan.

Organic Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

4, 6-oz. organic boneless, skinless breast of chicken; pounded to create even thickness

1 cup homemade roasted tomatoes

4 oz. extra virgin olive oil

4 oz. Parmesan cheese, shaved with a peeler

1 cup of mozzarella cheese, sliced thin or graded

1 cup of milk

1 cup of rice flour

1 cup of breadcrumbs

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Season chicken breast with salt and pepper; dredge in flour, then in the milk and then breadcrumbs.

Sear the chicken in 4 oz. of olive oil in a hot pan for 1 minute per side.

Remove chicken and set aside; de-grease the pan and then return the chicken to the pan.

Evenly divide and layer the roasted tomatoes, the basil, and cheeses atop each chicken breast.

Place the dressed chicken in the oven and cook until the cheese is bubbling and chicken is cooked all the way through.